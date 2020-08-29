Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Position Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after buying an additional 158,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 300,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 369,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

