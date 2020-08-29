Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $11.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,708.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,781.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

