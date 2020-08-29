Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,157. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

