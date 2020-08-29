Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.59. 710,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,293. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

