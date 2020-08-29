Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

