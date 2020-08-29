Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 5.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

