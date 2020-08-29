Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,966 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,824,669. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 2,818,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.17. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

