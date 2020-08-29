Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

