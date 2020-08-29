Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 669 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $424.48. 1,324,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,158. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.12 and a 200-day moving average of $347.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,368 shares of company stock worth $79,121,179 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

