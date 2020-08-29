Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Silent Notary has a market cap of $172,652.04 and $14,698.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00144288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.01654522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00186800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

