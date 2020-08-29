Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Trading Up 5.3%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 123,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 198,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

