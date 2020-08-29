Skychain Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $538.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skychain has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.01654311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

