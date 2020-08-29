SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of SkyWest worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 550,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 448,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.