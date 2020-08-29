SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.