SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $5,483.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

