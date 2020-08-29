Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.9% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,029. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.