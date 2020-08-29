SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Reduced by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 9,752,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,742,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,125,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $108.79. 4,077,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

