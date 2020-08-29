Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $30,785.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.05511443 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.