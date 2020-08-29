Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 3,054,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,783. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

