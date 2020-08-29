SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

