SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,405,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.36. 847,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

