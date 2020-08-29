Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.77% of Stag Industrial worth $33,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

STAG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

