Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.64. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

