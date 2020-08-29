Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 7,282,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,604. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

