Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 383,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,458,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,917. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

