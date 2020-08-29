Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,837. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The stock has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.