Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

