Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 26,465,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

