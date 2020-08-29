Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

