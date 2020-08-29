Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,608. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.