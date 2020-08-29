Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,526.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,386.86. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The company has a market cap of $1,118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

