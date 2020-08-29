Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $215.03. 750,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

