Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,104. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,652.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

