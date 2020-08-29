Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

