Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,527.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,385.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.