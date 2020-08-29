Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

