Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.20 and a 200 day moving average of $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

