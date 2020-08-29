Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 789,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.64. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

