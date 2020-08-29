Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $20.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,555. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

