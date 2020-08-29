SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $590,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,812.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

