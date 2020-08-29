Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,824,669 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 2,818,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

