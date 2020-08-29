Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,867 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 969,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,864. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

