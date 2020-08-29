Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock remained flat at $$5.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.