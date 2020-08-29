TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 970,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

