Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $135,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $143.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.