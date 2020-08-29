The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $3.53

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $91.98 million and approximately $327,811.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00030621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

TTT is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,066,944 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

