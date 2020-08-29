Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0013 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $71,552.95 and $81,987.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 47.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00496347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002894 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

