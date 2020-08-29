Ties.DB (TIE) Hits Market Cap of $258,657.90

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $258,657.90 and $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.01650893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00201656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

