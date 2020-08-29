TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.