TouchCon (TOC) Market Cap Tops $487,822.22

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. TouchCon has a market cap of $487,822.22 and $6,925.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TouchCon has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00080670 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00291328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039828 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007942 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

